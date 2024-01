Dadonov notched an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dadonov snapped a four-game slump with the helper on Mason Marchment's go-ahead goal in the third period. That drought was Dadonov's longest since he was scratched twice to begin December. The winger is by no means lighting up the scoresheet, but he's managed a solid 18 points with 53 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 40 appearances this season.