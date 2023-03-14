Dadonov scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Dadonov opened the scoring on a pass from Wyatt Johnston at 3:13 of the first period. In the second, Dadonov returned the favor on Johnston's tally just 14 seconds after the Kraken scored their second goal. With three markers and five helpers through eight games with the Stars, Dadonov is fitting in excellently with his new team. The winger is up to 26 points, 88 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 58 outings overall.