Dadonov scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 10-4 win over the Sabres.

Dadonov's tally sparked a run of four goals in 3:03 for the Stars in the third period. It was his first multi-point effort as a Star, though he's been effective with five points in six games since he was traded from the Canadiens. Overall, the winger has six goals, 17 helpers, 86 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 56 outings this season. He could see a bump in responsibility going forward if Tyler Seguin (lower body) misses time.