Dadonov scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Wild.

Dadonov opened the scoring at 9:52 of the first period and then fed Wyatt Johnston for a goal in the second. This was Dadonov's second multi-point effort over the last four games. He's looked at his best alongside Johnston and Jamie Benn, and that line combination may stick together for a while, as the Stars continue to navigate their schedule sans Tyler Seguin (hip). Dadonov is up to nine goals, 13 points, 57 shots on net, 22 hits and a plus-7 rating through 34 appearances.