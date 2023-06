The injury that caused Dadonov to miss Dallas' final three playoff contests was an MCL strain, Stars GM Jim Nill told Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest on Thursday.

Dadonov hasn't fully recovered from the injury. He recorded seven goals and 33 points in 73 regular-season outings in 2022-23 and contributed another four goals and 10 points in 16 playoff contests. Dadonov is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer after completing his three-year, $15 million contract.