Dadonov picked up an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 1-0 win over the Blues.

Dadonov ended the regular season on a 15-game goal drought. He supplied seven assists but went minus-5 in that span. The 34-year-old has 33 points, 110 shots on net and a minus-8 rating over 73 contests between the Stars and the Canadiens this season. He should continue to see middle-six usage as the Stars embark on a playoff run.