Dadonov notched an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Dadonov kept the puck in at the blue line and found Max Domi in the circle. Domi then fed Miro Heiskanen for the game-winning goal at 3:26 of overtime. Dadonov is up to two goals and four helpers through seven outings with the Stars following his trade away from the Canadiens in late February. The 34-year-old winger has been a great fit in the Stars' middle six, and he's up to 24 points, 87 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 57 outings between the two teams this season.