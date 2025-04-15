Dadonov scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.
Dadonov has four goals over seven contests in April, though that's with a hat trick versus the Penguins on April 5. The 36-year-old has filled in as a top-six winger while Mason Marchment (illness) has been out late in the campaign. Dadonov reached the 20-goal mark for the fifth time in his career and has also achieved a 40-point campaign through 79 outings. He's added 122 shots on net, 44 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Once the Stars are fully healthy, Dadonov is likely to fill a depth role in the postseason.
More News
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Racks up hat trick in loss•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Puts up helper in win•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Draws assist in 600th career game•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Nine points in last nine games•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Contributes assist•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Adds helper Friday•