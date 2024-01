Dadonov managed an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Dadonov continues to pepper points across his ledger -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last nine games. The winger is up to eight goals, eight helpers, 49 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 34 outings. Dadonov remains in a third-line role, but his more consistent play of late has reduced the threat of him being a healthy scratch again any time soon.