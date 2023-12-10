Dadonov scored a goal in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Dadonov has scored in two of three games since he returned from a two-game stint in the press box. The 34-year-old winger has been back on the third line and second power-play unit -- it appears the benching sufficed to light a spark in his game. Dadonov is at six goals, four assists, 31 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 24 appearances. His mediocre scoring and lack of non-scoring production means he won't be an option to help most fantasy managers.