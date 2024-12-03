Dadonov scored a power-play goal in Monday's 2-1 win over Utah.
Dadonov broke the deadlock for the Stars roughly seven minutes into the game while Dallas had the man advantage with a snap shot following set-ups from Matt Duchene and Miro Heiskanen. This was Dadonov's seventh goal of the season, with two of those coming on the power play. The 35-year-old has 10 points (seven goals, three assists) across 24 games this season.
