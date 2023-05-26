Dadonov (lower body) won't travel with the team to Vegas for Game 5 on Saturday, Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas News reports.

Dadonov was unavailable Wednesday in the Stars' 3-2 win over Vegas in Game 4 on Thursday. Dadonov has four goals and 10 points in 16 Stanley Cup playoff games this season, after picking up seven goals and 26 helpers in 73 games split between Dallas and Montreal in the regular season. He is considered to be longer than day-to-day but could return if the Stars are able to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.