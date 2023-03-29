Dadonov recorded a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Dadonov has three helpers over his last four games, though he's gone seven contests without a goal. The 34-year-old winger is up to 29 points (six on the power play) with 96 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 65 games between the Stars and the Canadiens. He continues to play well in a middle-six role with time on the second power-play unit since he was dealt to Dallas.