Dadonov notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dadonov has yet to be held off the scoresheet as a Star, racking up a goal, two assists and eight shots on net through three games with his new team. The winger set up a Jamie Benn goal in the third period, which stood as the game-winner. Dadonov appears to be a good fit in the Stars' middle six, so fantasy managers may want to consider him as a scoring-only option. He has 21 points, 80 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 53 contests this season.