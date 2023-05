Dadonov (lower body) won't play against Vegas in Game 4 on Thursday, per Dallas radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Dadonov exited Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Golden Knights after colliding with Roope Hintz in the first period. Dadonov's been a significant contributor for Dallas in the 2023 playoffs, providing four goals and 10 points in 16 outings. Luke Glendening, who was a healthy scratch Tuesday, might be back in the lineup Thursday.