Dadonov logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Wild in Game 6.

Dadonov set up Wyatt Johnston's goal in the second period, which stood as the series-clinching tally. With three goals and an assist over six playoff contests, Dadonov has provided steady middle-six offense. He's added 14 shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in the playoffs.