Dadonov scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Dadonov was credited with the opening goal at 11:57 of the first period. The winger has four points over his last six outings, providing solid returns in his usual third-line role. For the season, he's up to nine goals, 17 points, 50 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 35 appearances.