Dadonov scored twice on three shots in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Wild in Game 2.
Dadonov scored the Stars' fourth and fifth goals, though the Wild potted a pair of tallies between the winger's markers. His first goal of the game stood as the game-winner. The 34-year-old had 15 points in 23 outings after he was traded from the Canadiens to the Stars, and he's fit in excellently in a middle-six role with some power-play time. He'll look to continue providing timely depth scoring on a line with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston while Joe Pavelski (concussion) is out.
