Dadonov notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 2-1 win over the Kraken in Game 7.

Despite not having a shot in the contest, Dadonov was an active presence on the puck. His helper was an unlikely one, as he launched a clearance that Wyatt Johnston was able to track down before scoring the winning goal. Dadonov had a goal and four assists over seven contests versus the Kraken in the second round, putting the winger at nine points, 24 shots on net, 16 hits and a plus-6 rating through 13 playoff outings.