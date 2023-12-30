Dadonov logged an assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Dadonov helped out on Jamie Benn's third-period marker. While he's nowhere near being a leading scorer, Dadonov has managed seven points over 11 games since he was scratched twice to begin December. The winger is up to eight goals, seven helpers, 44 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 32 appearances. He'll likely continue to see time on the third line, but a lack of power-play usage gives him little fantasy appeal.