Dadonov logged a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

Dadonov snapped a four-game point drought with the helper on Matt Duchene's goal in the second period. The 34-year-old Dadonov has seen his playing time trend down lately -- his line with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston has been relatively quiet compared to the trio of Duchene, Tyler Seguin and Mason Marchment. Dadonov is at five points, 16 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 13 appearances. Without a clear path to more involvement on offense, he's best left on the waiver wire in many formats.