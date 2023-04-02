Dadonov logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Dadonov set up Tyler Seguin's second-period tally, but that only brought the Stars within a goal. Over his last six games, Dadonov has four assists, two of which have come on the power play. The winger is up to 30 points (seven on the power play), 98 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 67 outings between the Stars and the Canadiens this season.