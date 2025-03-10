Dadonov notched an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

This was Dadonov's second straight game with a helper. Interestingly enough, his last six points have all come on the road, with Dallas playing 12 total contests in that span, including eight away from American Airlines Center. The veteran winger has been a reliable depth scorer in 2024-25 with 35 points, 106 shots on net and a plus-11 rating across 64 appearances. However, the Stars' significant forward depth means he'll likely finish the regular season in a bottom-six role at even strength.