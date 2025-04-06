Dadonov scored three goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins.
It was the second career hat trick for the 36-year-old winger as he found the back of the net in each period, but Dadonov's impressive performance went for naught as Sidney Crosby also recorded a hattie, and got some help besides. Dadonov snapped a 17-appearance goal drought with the effort, and he'll need one more tally over Dallas' final six regular-season games to reach 20 for the fifth time in his career.
