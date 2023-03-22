Dadonov recorded an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Dadonov snapped a three-game point drought when he set up Joe Pavelski's goal to cut the score to 4-3 in the third period. Prior to the mini-slump, Dadonov had been fitting in well with the Stars. The 34-year-old winger has nine points over 12 contests with his new team, and he's at seven goals, 20 assists, 92 shots on net and a minus-8 rating in 62 appearances between the Stars and the Canadiens this season.