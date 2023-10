Dadonov scored a goal with an assist in Monday's 5-3 win against the Blue Jackets.

Dadonov added a plus-2 rating, two shots on goal, a blocked shot and a hit in his 11:32 of ice time across just 15 shifts. It was his first multi-point performance in a regular-season game since March 13 last season in Seattle. All three of the winger's points this season have come in the last three games. He'll look to keep up the good work Wednesday night on the road against the Flames.