Dadonov notched an assist and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Dadonov earned his first point in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The winger has mainly played in a bottom-six role, though he was promoted to the third line due to the absences of Mason Marchment (undisclosed) and Radek Faksa (undisclosed). Dadonov produced 23 points in 51 regular-season outings, so he may be able to add a little depth scoring.