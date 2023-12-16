Dadonov recorded an assist in Friday's 5-4 win over the Senators.

Dadonov earned his fifth assist of the season on a Miro Heiskanen goal in the third period. The helper was Dadonov's third point over the last five games since he was a healthy scratch for two contests to begin December. The veteran winger appears to be playing more consistently in a third-line role once again. He's now at 11 points, 34 shots on net and a minus-9 rating through 26 contests, though he's not doing enough overall to help much in fantasy.