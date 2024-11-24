Dadonov scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
An Ilya Lyubushkin shot deflected in off Dadonov's person, giving the winger his second goal in as many games. He's filled a floater role in the Stars' lineup, racking up four goals and a plus-5 rating over his last five contests. For the season, Dadonov is at six goals, three assists, 33 shots on net, 10 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 19 appearances. With the Stars fully healthy up front, he's on the fourth line, so he won't be a goldmine for fantasy.
