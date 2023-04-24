Dadonov scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.

Dadonov gave the Stars a 2-0 lead early in the third period. The 34-year-old has tallied three goals in Dallas' two wins in the series, but he's been held off the scoresheet in the team's two losses to Minnesota. He's added 10 shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating in four playoff contests.