Dadonov scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Wild in Game 4.
Dadonov gave the Stars a 2-0 lead early in the third period. The 34-year-old has tallied three goals in Dallas' two wins in the series, but he's been held off the scoresheet in the team's two losses to Minnesota. He's added 10 shots on net, four hits and a plus-2 rating in four playoff contests.
More News
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Pots pair of goals in win•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Garners assist in road victory•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Records assist in win•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Provides power-play helper•
-
Stars' Evgenii Dadonov: Notches power-play assist•