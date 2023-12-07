Dadonov lit the lamp Wednesday, but the Stars suffered a 5-4 loss to the Panthers on the road.

Scratched from the previous two contests, Dadonov was back to work against the team that drafted him, adding 13:32 in the narrow loss. He stormed toward the net and perfectly redirected a Matt Duchene shot for his fifth goal of the season, a third-period equalizer that was countered by an Alexander Barkov goal 37 seconds later. Dadonov has shown that he can be a solid offensive contributor based on a 0.60 points-per-game average between 10 years of service time and five teams, but he's currently working on the third line with sporadic opportunities on the power play.