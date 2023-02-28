Dadonov scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Dadonov certainly had an impact in his first game with Dallas, working his way through the Vancouver defense to score early in the second period. Dadonov played primarily on the second line with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnson while also logging 1:35 on the power play. The 33-year-old Dadonov should see an uptick in production if he continues to see this type of usage in Dallas. He now has five goals and 14 assists through 51 games this season.