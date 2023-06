Dadonov (knee) signed a two-year, $4.5 million contract with Dallas on Tuesday.

Dadonov chose to stay with the Stars rather than test the open market as an unrestricted free agent. He accounted for seven goals and 33 points in 73 games between Dallas and Montreal last season. Dadonov also had four goals and 10 points in 16 playoff outings with the Stars prior to missing the team's final three contests due to an MCL strain.