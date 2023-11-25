Dadonov recorded two assists and blocked two shots in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Dadonov ended a four-game point drought with the pair of helpers on Wyatt Johnston's two goals. The 34-year-old Dadonov has been the weak link on the Stars' third line, posting just eight points over 19 contests. He's added 24 shots on net and a minus-8 rating, and his poor offense has also cost him a role on the second power-play unit.