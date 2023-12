Dadonov scored a goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Dadonov got the Stars on the board at 8:22 of the third period. The 34-year-old winger has four goals and two assists over nine outings in December, providing solid depth scoring from the third line. He's up to 14 points, 40 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 30 appearances this season. With little physical play, he's likely helpful in deeper formats only.