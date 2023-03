Dadonov recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Penguins.

Dadonov has a helper in each of the last two games. He's bouncing back from three straight scoreless outings last week. The 34-year-old winger is up to 28 points, 93 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 63 appearances between the Stars and the Canadiens this season.