Dadonov scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues.

The Stars shuffled their lines in the third period, and Dadonov was able to bury a goal with 6:51 left in the frame, tying the game at 3-3. He's scored three times and added an assist over his last six contests. For the season, Dadonov has 12 points, 36 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 27 outings in a third-line role.