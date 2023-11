Dadonov scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

Dadonov has scored all three of his goals this season over the last four games. He also has an assist in that span, giving him four points in eight outings on the year. The winger has done more damage with less ice time -- he's been under 15 minutes in each of the last three games after struggling with ice times in the 16-17 minute range earlier in the season.