Dadonov scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kraken in Game 2.

Dadonov entered the zone and got around the net, tucking a wraparound shot after Philipp Grubauer's leg got too far back in his net. This was Dadonov's first goal in four games, but he's up to four tallies and an assist over eight playoff outings. The winger has added 22 shots on net and a plus-3 rating as a productive part of the Stars' middle six.