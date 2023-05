Dadonov (lower body) won't play Monday in Game 6 against Vegas, Brian Rea of Bally Sports Southwest reports.

Dadonov will sit out his third straight contest. He has produced four goals, 10 points, 29 shots on net and 18 hits in 16 games this postseason. Dallas hasn't determined yet who Jamie Benn (suspension) will replace in the lineup for Monday's must-win matchup.