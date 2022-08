Arcuri agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on Thursday.

Arcuri racked up an impressive 34 goals and 40 helpers in 66 games for OHL Kingston last season. The 19-year-old center could get a look during training camp but will likely spend the upcoming campaign back in juniors. If he continues to average over a point per game, Arcuri could join AHL Texas on an amateur tryout at the end of the season in order to get his first professional action.