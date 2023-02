Karlstrom was recalled from AHL Texas on Thursday, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Hockey Now reports.

Karlstrom has yet to make an NHL appearance this season, playing exclusively in the minors where he has tallied eight goals and 13 assists in 40 contests. With Joel Kiviratna (lower body) missing the last three contests, Karlstrom could be a candidate to move into a fourth-line role against Minnesota on Friday.