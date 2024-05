Karlstrom was recalled from AHL Texas on Saturday.

Karlstrom spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with Texas after playing in five games with Dallas during the 2022-23 campaign. He had 21 goals and 44 points in 72 appearances during the 2023-24 regular season. The 26-year-old forward was also productive in the postseason, picking up three goals and five assists in seven games.