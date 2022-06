Karlstrom signed a one-year, two-way contract with Dallas on Tuesday.

Karlstrom played in just three games for Dallas this season, instead spending the bulk of the campaign playing in the minors. For AHL Texas, the 2016 third-round pick notched 16 goals and 13 assists in 65 games. Even if the 24-year-old Swede earns a few more call ups this year, he still figures to spend the bulk of the 2022-23 season in the minors, limiting him to low-end fantasy value.