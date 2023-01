Olofsson posted an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Sharks.

Both of Olofsson's two career assists have come in the last two games. He set up a Radek Faksa tally in Wednesday's game. For the season, Olofsson has three points, 16 shots, nine hits and a minus-3 rating while filling a fourth-line role. He will likely stay in the lineup at least until Roope Hintz (upper body) is able to return.