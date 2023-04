Olofsson got into the lineup for Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Roope Hintz (lower body) wasn't available, so Olofsson stepped into a fourth-line role and produced a shot on goal and a minus-1 rating. The 26-year-old winger has mostly been emergency depth for the Stars lately, but he has no points through 14 outings since the All-Star break. Olofsson has just four points, 34 shots on net and 32 hits through 28 games this season.