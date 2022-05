Olofsson agreed to terms on a one-year, $750,000 contract with Dallas on Wednesday.

Olofsson was originally selected by the Blackhawks in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft. With Swedish club IK Oskarshamn this year, the winger racked up 15 goals and 27 helpers before adding another eight points in nine playoff contests. Heading into next season, Olofsson should be in contention for a roster spot Opening Night but may have to log some games in the minors as well.