Olofsson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Olofsson picked up the first assist of his NHL career on a Joel Kiviranta tally in the second period. This was Olofsson's second point through 10 games -- the 26-year-old winger hasn't had much of an opportunity to contribute in a fourth-line role. He's added 14 shots on net, nine hits, two PIM and a minus-2 rating. Given his average ice time is at 9:41 per game, he's unlikely to be of much help in most fantasy formats.