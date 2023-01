Olofsson found the back of the net in Dallas' 5-2 win against the Sharks on Saturday.

Olofsson scored at 10:45 of the second period, and his marker proved to be the game-winner. It was his first career goal and point in his third NHL contest. He averaged just 10:03 of ice time over his first two games and logged 9:47 versus the Sharks. Olofsson shouldn't be expected to make significant offensive contributions unless his role grows.