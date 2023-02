Olofsson was loaned back to AHL Texas on Sunday.

It'll be the fourth time Olofsson is sent down this month as Dallas tries to work around the salary cap. Even with the Stars' acquisition of Evgenii Dadonov, Olofsson could be recalled before their game Monday as Joel Kiviranta (lower body) and Luke Glendening (lower body) both remain sidelined. The 26-year-old Olofsson has a goal and three assists in 16 games with Dallas this season.